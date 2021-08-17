Advertisement

Deer slips into Tahquamenon Falls, swims away seemingly unharmed

On August 6, TikTok user @cas_has posted a video showing a deer galloping down the river, before pausing and slipping into the falls’ 48-foot drop.
A screenshot photo of TikTok User @cas_has's video at Tahquamenon Falls in early August 2021.
A screenshot photo of TikTok User @cas_has's video at Tahquamenon Falls in early August 2021.(TikTok User @cas_has/WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Earlier this month, a U.P. deer shocked some visitors at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Luce County.

On August 6, TikTok user @cas_has posted a video showing a deer galloping down the river, before pausing and slipping into the falls’ 48-foot drop.

Several park visitors scream at witnessing the deer’s drop into the roaring falls.

But, after a several seconds, the deer resurfaces and swims down the river, much to the surprise and relief of onlookers.

The deer seems to be uninjured, based on the videos of the event.

Below, you can check out the video (with and without music) from TikTok user @cas_has.

@cas_has

Don’t worry she somehow￼ survived the fall off a 50 foot waterfall 🙏##greenscreenvideo ##fyp ##foryou ##michigan ##50feet ##deer ##tahquamenonfalls

♬ Oh No - Kreepa
@cas_has

Reply to @_bumblebeebutt_ Ok, so this is the full video without music. ##michigan ##waterfall ##deer ##tahquamenonfalls

♬ original sound - user782529850134

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calumet woman dead after a 2-vehicle car crash in Calumet Township
Madison Yale (MSP)
Police searching for missing 4-year-old girl in Engadine
From Left to Right: Nowicki, Simpkin, Rickerd.
Three men face multiple felony charges for child trafficking in Sault Ste. Marie
Louis Campos mugshot.
Bessemer man found guilty on CSC charges
Governor Gretchen Whitmer launches her ‘UP Jobs Tour’ on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Gov. Whitmer launches ‘UP Jobs Tour’

Latest News

The Antique Village.
U.P. State Fair activities not on the Midway
Watersmeet COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic details for Aug. 19, 2021.
LVD Health Center hosts free COVID-19 vaccine, testing clinic Thursday
Some of the 800 cows at Brock Dairy Farm in Daggett.
Farming in Upper Michigan: Less large farms and dairy regulations
One of the featured books about ocean animals
Dickinson County Library hosts Outdoor Storytime