Deer slips into Tahquamenon Falls, swims away seemingly unharmed

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Earlier this month, a U.P. deer shocked some visitors at Tahquamenon Falls State Park in Luce County.

On August 6, TikTok user @cas_has posted a video showing a deer galloping down the river, before pausing and slipping into the falls’ 48-foot drop.

Several park visitors scream at witnessing the deer’s drop into the roaring falls.

But, after a several seconds, the deer resurfaces and swims down the river, much to the surprise and relief of onlookers.

The deer seems to be uninjured, based on the videos of the event.

Below, you can check out the video (with and without music) from TikTok user @cas_has.

