Canal Run presents volunteer award

For hard work and dedication.
The Kathy Johnson Volunteer Award.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - At the Quincy Green in Hancock, Canal Run Race Director Angela Luskin presented Kathy Abbott the Canal Run Kathy Johnson Volunteer Award for her help with the race this year.

Abbott says she volunteers because she enjoys it and likes assisting racers.

She adds that there were many other volunteers who also deserve recognition for helping out at the run.

“This was the first year that we introduced the award,” said Luskin. “We wanted to give special recognition to one of the volunteers that stands out.”

The award is named after Kathy Johnson. Johnson was a long-time community member who helped Canal Run go smoothly for many years.

