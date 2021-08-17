Annual campaign to stop impaired driving underway

Advertisement

Michigan State Police conducting extra patrols to get drunk and drugged drivers off the roads
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police’s Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP) is continuing an annual campaign, telling people to “drive sober or get pulled over.”

“For 22 days, law enforcement officers across Michigan will be conducting extra patrols for impaired driving,” said OHSP’s Regional Coordinator, Jamie Dolan. “In the Upper Peninsula, that effort will be conducted in seven U.P. counties.”

This campaign is funded by the OHSP through federal and state grants.

This year’s effort is focusing on areas that have had high impaired driving crashes from 2014-2018. MSP Negaunee Post Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio says the campaign will help keep the roads safer.

“We’ll put extra patrols out in those areas that we’re seeing a lot of this activity, try to quell that activity, and try to get people behind bars,” Giannunzio said. “If they make the decision that they’re going to drink and drive, we’re going to be there to put them behind bars.”

Giannunzio also says this is about people getting educated about the dangers of impaired driving.

“We don’t want to bring people to jail,” he stated. “We do want to make sure that everybody can drive from Point A to Point B without having to worry about getting hit by a drunk driver. So, if that means we have to take somebody to jail and put them behind bars to keep the motoring public safe, that’s what our job is.”

After 2015, there have been no fatal U.P. crashes of any kind over Labor Day Weekend. Dolan hopes that stretch carries on.

“We have had a great run of responsible driving, and we hope to be able to continue that,” she said.

Dolan and Giannunzio say people who may have alcohol or drugs in their system should think carefully before they get behind the wheel. The whole campaign will run until September 6th.

