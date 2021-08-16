US Representative, Senators issue statements on Afghanistan conflict

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - U.S. Representatives and Senators are responding to recent developments in the Afghanistan conflict.

On Monday, President Joe Biden said he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw U.S. troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war.

Biden said he will not repeat mistakes of the past and did not regret his decision to proceed with the withdrawal.

Below are responses from Michigan’s national delegation.

Congressman Jack Bergman’s (R-MI) office gave the following statement:

“The Biden Administration is flailing from crisis to crisis with a total lack of leadership and no plan. The situation in Afghanistan is complex - as we’ve seen after two decades of our Nation’s involvement fighting terrorists in the region.

“The manner in which our troops were withdrawn under President Biden has led to a total collapse in the government. Countless lives will undoubtedly be lost and the region further destabilized as the Taliban regains footholds across the region. What we are seeing unfold this week in Kabul is much like what we witnessed in Saigon in 1975.

“This failure isn’t on our troops.

“Having seen firsthand the sacrifice our warfighters made in this region, abandoning our allies is a national embarrassment and a disgrace to the men and women who have given their life to defeat terrorism.”

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said the following:

“Over the weekend, I received a briefing from the Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State on the latest in Afghanistan. The ongoing situation is heartbreaking.

“In addition to keeping American personnel safe, we must focus on evacuating our Afghan partners whose lives are in immediate danger and work with the international community to help Afghan refugees.”

Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) said:

“The developments in Afghanistan are incredibly concerning, sobering and heartbreaking.

“We must remain focused on establishing and then maintaining security at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to enable the safe evacuation of U.S. personnel and citizens as well as Afghans who supported American servicemembers, diplomats and aid workers — and we must keep working tirelessly to protect our national security.”

