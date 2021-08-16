US-41 back open after a 2-vehicle car crash in Calumet Township

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41 is back open after a two-vehicle car crash in Calumet Township.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s office, it happened around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night on on Church Street.

A vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Dollar Bay man crashed into another vehicle driven by a 40-year-old Calumet woman.

Calumet Township and Rescue extracted everyone out of the cars with cutters.

The man and a female passenger were sent to Aspirius Keweenaw for their injuries.

Two juvenile passengers were also sent there for their injuries.

The 40-year-old Calumet woman was sent to Aspirius Keweenaw and then transported to UP Health Systems Marquette.

Right now, the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.