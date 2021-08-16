Advertisement

US-41 back open after a 2-vehicle car crash in Calumet Township

(WLUC)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - US-41 is back open after a two-vehicle car crash in Calumet Township.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s office, it happened around 7:00 p.m. Sunday night on on Church Street.

A vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Dollar Bay man crashed into another vehicle driven by a 40-year-old Calumet woman.

Calumet Township and Rescue extracted everyone out of the cars with cutters.

The man and a female passenger were sent to Aspirius Keweenaw for their injuries.

Two juvenile passengers were also sent there for their injuries.

The 40-year-old Calumet woman was sent to Aspirius Keweenaw and then transported to UP Health Systems Marquette.

Right now, the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western U.P. Health Department logo.
4 of 5 WUPHD counties now classified as ‘substantial’ or ‘high transmission’ for COVID-19
Stabbing and police lights graphic.
Texas man arrested after stabbing in Iron County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Marquette County Fair returned Aug. 12-14 in Sands Township after last summer's...
Marquette County Fair returns in its 32nd year, draws over 10,000 visitors
Performers at U.P. City Fest
U.P. City Fest makes final stop in Marquette

Latest News

Buzz the Gut Show and Shine returns
Buzz the Gut Show and Shine returns
U.P. City Fest makes final stop in Marquette
U.P. City Fest makes final stop in Marquette
Families gather in Iron Mountain for Italian Fest
Families gather in Iron Mountain for Italian Fest
Businesses come together in Menominee for first ‘Erase The Stigma’ event
Businesses come together in Menominee for first ‘Erase The Stigma’ event
NMU Hoop House hosting volunteer days each Sunday
NMU Hoop House hosting volunteer days each Sunday