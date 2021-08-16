UPAWS hosts emergency adoption event for large dogs and adult cats

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is hosting an emergency adoption event.

From August 16 to August 22, all cats six months or older are available to adopt for $5. Dogs 40 pounds of larger cost $25, as well as dogs age seven or older.

According to UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator Ann Brownell, shelters across the country are overwhelmed with those animals. She says it can be a challenge to find homes for them.

“Everybody loves puppies and kittens—we do too here at the shelter—but big dogs and adult cats end up getting overlooked because of that. This is a wonderful event to shine the limelight on these animals that are getting overlooked.”

Small animals, like bunnies and hamsters, are also available for $5 during the Empty the Shelters Emergency Event. The reduced adoption fees are sponsored by Bissell Pet Foundation.

UPAWS is open daily from noon to 4 p.m. Those interested in adoption can also visit upaws.org to view available animals.

