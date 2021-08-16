Advertisement

U.P. Chefs of the year are celebrated at NMU

Angela Verburg, who won the 2019 title shared the spotlight on Sunday with 2018 winner, Erick Juchemich.
a six-course meal was served(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Culinary Federation Upper Peninsula Chapter Chefs of the Year for 2018 and 2019 were celebrated at NMU on Sunday. Last year’s Chef of the Year dinner was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Together, they made a six-course dinner with everything being grilled and smoked, which is their passion.

The menu featured items like smoked pork belly, corn chowder, and oatmeal cake.

“You work so hard to even get chosen to be chef with the education, the fundraisers, and everything like that. So, I’m very honored to be a part and finally be back with the club and the American Culinary Federation and just to be able to showcase and put on a really great dinner,” said Executive Chef Angela Verburg.

The American Culinary Federation will be hosting Brew Feast on September 20th at the Ore Dock in Marquette.

