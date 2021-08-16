Teal Lake Assisted Living to hold its first ever Art Walk

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Teal Lake Assisted Living Community is hosting its first ever Art Walk.

It will feature live music, gardening, paintings, crafts, and more projects done by residents at the facility and throughout their lives.

Both residents and staff said they’re looking forward to showing the community how they’ve used art to adjust to the new normal.

“We kind of use our creativity to get through the dark moments, the boring moments, the moments where it feels a little bit like there’s no brightness. We use art to bring out the brightness,” said Teal Lake Senior Living Activities Director Jennifer Tavernier.

“I’m fairly new to this place, but I have my garden over there, and I had a garden at home and I just enjoy that a lot,” said Alice Dellangelo, a resident who worked on the gardening for Friday’s exhibit.

“I will have a number of my paintings that I have done in the past. My vision is such that I can’t do them now. People should come and see what a nice home we have here,” said resident Jerry Young.

The Art Walk is free and open to the public Friday, Aug. 20 from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.