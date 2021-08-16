Summer time stretch

The pattern is going to be a nice one this week, perfect for summer fun. The upper-level pattern brings a ridge, which will allow temperatures to climb to near 90° by the end of the week. Humidity levels will increase as well Thursday through Saturday. Our next front comes on Saturday with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Sunny, dry, and hot

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, around 80° along the shorelines

Thursday: Sunny, hot, and muggy

>Highs: Near 90° inland, the 80s along the shorelines

Friday: Sunny, hot, and humid

>Highs: Near 90° inland, the 80s along the shorelines

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

