Summer heat continues Monday and for most of the week

Strengthening ridge of high pressure leads to the jet stream migrating northward into Central Canada, resulting in above seasonal temperatures and mostly clear skies to persist over the U.P. throughout much of the work week.

The high pressure ridge eventually breaks down towards the end of next week as a low pressure system arrives from the Northern Plains, leading to increased humidity in the Upper Peninsula and rain chances to come.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 80s (upper 80s in northern counties)

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny with southerly winds 10-15 mph

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and getting humid, with a chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

