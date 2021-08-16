Skilled trade and CTE jobs in high demand across the Upper Peninsula

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to state data, skilled trade jobs and career and technical education (CTE) positions are in high demand in the Upper Peninsula.

According to Michigan Works!, that includes jobs like construction, manufacturing, plumbing, nursing, and transportation.

“Those are the jobs that there’s always a need for, so there’s always a need for people to go into those,” said Michigan Works! workforce services manager Tim Hyde.

The state data shows those skilled trade and CTE jobs will continue to be in high demand through 2028.

“My guess is there’s at least 10% of jobs availability right now in the skilled trades area,” said Stu Bradley, Marquette-Alger CTE committee chair.

Bradley says programs are available to get people qualified to fill those positions. Middle College through Northern Michigan University allows high school students to earn credit toward a degree or certificate in a skilled trade.

“High school kids are told, ‘You’ve got to go to a four-year college,’ and they kind of get pushed into that,” explained Bradley. “Then they get into college, and maybe that’s not really what they should’ve done. Maybe they’re good at fixing cars; maybe that was the avenue that they should’ve gone. Probably half of the jobs out there take less than one year of training.”

Workers of any age can enter the skilled trades workforce. Michigan Works! Connect job seekers with employers who provide well-paying opportunities.

“These are jobs that somebody can go into and it’s going to be entry level, but then there’s going to be much opportunity growth with the income and the wages that they earn,” said Hyde.

To learn more about Middle College, click here. Visit Michigan Works! online to view available services, or click here to view available jobs in the Upper Peninsula.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.