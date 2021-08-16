Advertisement

‘Sail on!’: 2021 Ensign Nationals boat racing event opens at Marquette’s Lower Harbor

Races for the Aug. 15-19 Ensign National Championship Regatta begin Monday at 11 a.m., taking place past Harbor Basin and out in the waters of Lake Superior.
Around 30 Ensign boats will compete in the races -- taking place past Harbor Basin and out in the waters of Lake Superior.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sailboat masts were raised high at Lower Harbor Sunday for the opening ceremonies of the 2021 Ensign National Championship Regatta.

The boat-racing event is hosted by local Ensign Fleet 35 in partnership with Marquette Yacht Club.

This is the city’s second year hosting the tournament, with the last event held in 2012.

It was originally scheduled in Marquette for last year but was delayed because of the pandemic.

Around 30 Ensign boats will compete in the races -- taking place past Harbor Basin and out in the waters of Lake Superior.

“The Ensign sailboat is a 22-1/2 foot day sailor. It’s got a really big cockpit with lots of room to take people sailing. It’s meant to be kind of a leisure sailboat but happens that it’s raced all over the country as well. And there’s lots of them here. Actually, Marquette’s has one of the largest fleets in the country. It’s a really great all-around boat, and there was a time when they were actually built here in Marquette,” said Marquette Yacht Club Vice Commodore Chad Lewis.

Competitors come from all over the country, from East Coast locations to Texas (with five confirmed boats).

“It’s very thrilling, especially when the wind’s blowing. And we have great competition here in Marquette. We have some really excellent sailors. It keeps us on our toes,” said Marquette Yacht Club Commodore Michael Twohey.

“I think spectating along the break wall will be good. I also think spectating is good anywhere out in Founder’s Landing or in South Marquette. I would say if you’d like to spectate from a powerboat, that’s great. But if you just stay out of the way of the racers, it’s relatively clear where people are, you’ll be able to get view of a really competitive sailboat race,” Lewis explained.

Races officially begin Monday at 11 a.m. -- boats will begin to leave the dock at Lower Harbor after 10 a.m.

For complete information on the 2021 Ensign Nationals, click HERE.

State of Michigan employees, public required to wear masks at all state facilities, acting director says

