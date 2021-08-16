Advertisement

Ryan Report - August 15, 2021

This week, Don Ryan is joined in studio by former Detroit Tigers pitcher, John Hiller.
By Don Ryan
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, Don Ryan is joined in studio by former Detroit Tigers pitcher, John Hiller.

He was a member on the Tigers’ 1968 World Series team, among many other accomplishments. On this episode, the pair discuss how Major League Baseball rules and games have changed in recent years.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

