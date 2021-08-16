Advertisement

NMU Hoop House hosting volunteer days each Sunday

NMU Students and Staff are encouraging the community to learn more about gardening - no matter their skill level.
The volunteer sessions are open to anyone, no matter their skill level.
The volunteer sessions are open to anyone, no matter their skill level.(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Students and Staff are encouraging the community to learn more about gardening - no matter their skill level.

Each Sunday, the NMU Hoop House is hosting a volunteer work party.

Anyone can stop by and help out at the Hoop House Green House to participate in jobs like weeding, harvesting, and compost making.

“So, we really want to encourage people to get their hands dirty and ask questions. Just the act of picking up some produce fresh from the plant and having a connection to the plant and to the earth is really important and I think that with agriculture we can start to reconnect ourselves to the earth,” said Hoop House Co-Leader Cole Bonino.

The next volunteer work party is Sunday, Aug. 22 at 7 P.M. at the NMU Hoop House.

