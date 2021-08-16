New raffle fundraiser helps fund community foundation

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 1995, the Dickinson Area Community Foundation has been dedicated to improving lives in Iron Mountain through endowments.

“We’ve given away over four million dollars in scholarships and grants. The wonderful thing about that is they do not have to be re-paid. They truly are a gift to the community,” Tamara Juul, Dickinson Area Community Foundation Executive Director.

The foundation funds groups like the animal shelter, adult literacy, and the community theater. The Braumart Theatre was built in 1925, and is a benefactor of the foundation’s endowment fund.

“We think of our endowment as the future of the Braumart. I think it’s important for Iron Mountain to maintain its history and celebrate it,” Jinx Brew, Braumart Theatre Executive Director.

Brew is the only employee of the theater, with the rest of the staff being volunteers. The community foundation is non-profit, and relies heavily on events for fundraising to support causes like the theater.

“I always like to tell the community that when you’re thinking about donating to us, we truly are the boots on the ground as far as funding a lot of different projects and programs in the community,” Juul said.

The foundation is raffling off a seven day cruise for two, donated by Holland America. Tickets are $20, and the winner will be chosen live at the Fall Tailgate event in October. The winner can choose between four different cruises across the world, and the ticket never expires.

Those interested can visit the Dickinson Area Community Foundation’s website to sign-up.

