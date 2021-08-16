How two Marquette County attractions are keeping up with increased tourism

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the DNR, Michigan has seen an increase in tourism of nearly 30 percent across the state, and the U.P. is no exception.

With growing popularity and heavy foot traffic, areas like Little Presque Isle have seen improvements over the past year, which includes the parking lot.

“We improved the vault toilets there to make them better, added some signage to have some better way of finding things there, and we also added a park ranger,” said Michigan DNR Chief of Parks and Recreation Ron Olson.

Last year, the parking lot at Sugarloaf Mountain was extended to an additional 100 parking spaces to accommodate its growing popularity.

“When the county decided to put this parking lot in, we really had no choice. We were seeing dozens of cars were parking along County Road 550 creating a major public safety issue and hazard and so it was kind of like an emergency project, said Marquette County Manager of Planning Thyra Karlstrom.

Now, Karlstrom said there’s already plans for construction of a vault toilet and signs have been put up to keep visitors on the trail to protect the ecologically sensitive area.

“We’ve all enjoyed the experience of Sugarloaf, but we really need to make sure that we maintain it, maybe even improve it, so our future generations can have the same experience,” she said.

As for next steps of improvement at Sugarloaf? The observation decks at the top of the mountain.

“They’re showing some wear and tear and the extra feet on them has definitely showed some signs of aging. So, we are in the process of assessing the actual condition and then hope to secure funds to actually do improvements in the next year or two,” Karlstrom said.

Karlstrom said the county is hoping to secure funds for the observation platforms within the next two years.

