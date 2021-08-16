Advertisement

Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce prepares for annual awards, needs nominations

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer events put on by the GINCC have been going well.

Bob Hendrickson, the executive director for the GINCC says the group is now preparing for its annual awards. The GINCC is currently seeking nominations for Business Person of the Year, Business of the Year, Organization of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year. To nominate someone click here.

For more information about the GINCC, click here.

