City of Hancock still fundraising for dog park

Who’s got the loudest bark in town?
This is a graphic image created to show what a dog park would look like. Courtesy of the City of Hancock.
This is a graphic image created to show what a dog park would look like. Courtesy of the City of Hancock.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Hancock’s dog park fundraising campaign is about $12,000 away from its $20,000 goal.

The campaign has already raised $8,000.

If Hancock meets the goal, the money is matched on a two-to-one basis through a state grant.

Park organizers are also entered into a national contest called the Bark for Your Park campaign, which people can vote for once a day.

This could help the City of Hancock earn an additional $25,00 towards a new dog park.

“We still need a lot of donations from people in the community,” said John Diebel, Hancock Recreation Committee member. “Whether large or small, that will help us meet our goal and that will help us get over the top to have enough of a budget to really do a premier dog park here.”

You can donate to the dog park here.

