City of Hancock still fundraising for dog park

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Hancock’s dog park fundraising campaign is about $12,000 away from its $20,000 goal.

The campaign has already raised $8,000.

If Hancock meets the goal, the money is matched on a two-to-one basis through a state grant.

Park organizers are also entered into a national contest called the Bark for Your Park campaign, which people can vote for once a day.

This could help the City of Hancock earn an additional $25,00 towards a new dog park.

“We still need a lot of donations from people in the community,” said John Diebel, Hancock Recreation Committee member. “Whether large or small, that will help us meet our goal and that will help us get over the top to have enough of a budget to really do a premier dog park here.”

You can donate to the dog park here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.