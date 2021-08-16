Bessemer man found guilty on CSC charges

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Bessemer man was found guilty on Friday of criminal sexual conduct charges.

On Aug. 13, a 12-person jury in Gogebic County found 50-year-old Louis Campos guilty on two separate counts of criminal sexual conduct (CSC) in the 1st degree involving sexual penetration with a victim who was 12 years old at the time the offenses occurred in 2016-2017 in the City of Bessemer.

He was also found guilty of one count of CSC in the 2nd degree involving sexual contact with a victim who was 13 or 14 years old at the time of the offense.

According to Tracie Wittla, Chief Assistant Prosecutor for Gogebic County, the CSC 1st degree charges are felonies carrying up to life in prison with a mandatory minimum term of 25 years, including lifetime electronic monitoring as a registered sex offender.

Testifying at the trial were Detective/Sergeant Cruz, Deputy McRae and Deputy Smith from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile victim, members of the victim’s family, the victim’s former attorney, the victim’s former foster parent, and Gloria Gillespie, a counselor who specializes in child sexual abuse.

