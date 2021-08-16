AAA: Michigan gas prices declines 5 cents last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are down 5 cents compared to last week.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 8 cents more than this time last month and $1.10 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $10 from when prices were their highest last January.

In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that gas demand dropped from 9.78 million b/d to 9.43 million b/d. Last week’s demand measurement is 500,000 b/d lower than the rate at this time in 2019, signaling that summer gas demand is likely softening as the school year starts, in addition to COVID concerns. Additionally, total domestic gas stocks declined by 1.3 million bbl to 227.5 million bbl. The drop in demand has helped to minimize pump price increases, but elevated crude prices continue to keep summer pump prices high.

At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by 16 cents to settle at $69.09. Crude prices declined slightly last week due to market concerns that crude demand may not rebound this year as anticipated due to surging coronavirus infection rates across the globe. Price decreases have occurred despite EIA’s latest report showing that total domestic crude stocks decreased nominally to 438.8 million bbl.

“As crude prices remain high, AAA expects the Michigan average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($3.35), Ann Arbor ($3.32), Marquette ($3.26)

Least expensive gas price averages: Benton Harbor ($3.13), Lansing ($3.16), Flint ($3.16)

