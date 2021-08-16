2021 U.P. State Fair opens

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair opened Monday for the first time in nearly two years. Vendors set up in the morning to get ready for the gates to open at five in the afternoon.

“Everybody is helpful, polite and something about when you cross that bridge into the upper peninsula just makes life worth it,” said Billy Jo Smith, owner of CK’s Mexican and More.

Smith is just one of the vendors at the U.P. State Fair this year. She makes all kinds of Mexican foods but says her truck is best known for garbage fries served in a dog bowl.

“They are fresh cut French fries with chili, cheese, onions, banana peppers, jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream and bacon bits,” said Smith.

If you have more of a sweet tooth, Vickie Bragg’s Donut Diner has you covered.

“We serve fresh hot mini donuts here at the Escanaba U.P. State Fair. We do also funnel cakes,” said Bragg.

Vickie has been coming to the U.P. State Fair since 2003. She travels to various fairs in the area and just finished at the Marquette County Fair.

“The Houghton County fair also along with a Chippewa County fair before we have our final fair downstate which is Allegan,” said Bragg.

But she loves coming to the U.P. State Fair for the atmosphere.

“The people are the most fun. They’re great and the entertainment the fair puts on and just the whole environment is wonderful,” said Bragg.

You can find live, free entertainment every day on the Midway and Grandstand entertainment begins tomorrow night. “Of course, it’s fun and you pay at the gate and the entertainment is included and they just have a lot of really great things going on,” said Bragg.

Gates open at nine in the morning through Sunday.

There’s lots of food, games and rides but make sure to check out the animals in the barns, and the DNR Pocket Park. Entrance is $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.