U.P. City Fest makes final stop in Marquette

Performers at U.P. City Fest
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual U.P. City Fest has wrapped up its final stop in Marquette. The event featured The Stunt Dudes BMX team and musical performances.

This is the first time ever the festival made a stop in the Marquette area.

After a long year and a half, organizers say the event is all about spreading hope.

“There’s a million reasons as to why we should be divided as a nation, but we want people to come together, even only for a day, for a positive message, for great encouraging music, and just to forget about what makes us different and just all come together and have a great time,” said LifeLight C.E.O. Josh Brewer.

The festival ended with motocross and a performance by singer, Jeremy Camp.

