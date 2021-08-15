Texas man arrested after stabbing in Iron County

KIMBALL, Wisc. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Aug. 15 around 11:30 A.M., Iron County Emergency Dispatch received a call from Aspirus Hospital reporting a stabbing near the Kimball area.

According to the Iron County Sheriff, a group of people were traveling eastbound in US-2. An argument began between a 22-year-old male passenger from Texas in the back seat and a 68-year-old male driver, who is a grandfather to another female passenger in the van. The 22-year old male stabbed the 68-year-old in the neck area with a knife. The 68-year-old stopped the van and the 22-year-old exited the vehicle and ran into the woods near Co Hwy D.

The Iron County Sheriff’s department, Hurley Police, Ironwood Public Safety, and Michigan State Police assisted with the search for the 22-year-old suspect.

At approximately 1 P.M. on Saturday, the suspect was found in the City of Hurley and immediately taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was taken to the Iron County Jail where he was lodged on charges including several counts of of Felony Battery, Reckless Injury, and Injury by Negligent Handling of a Dangerous Weapon.

No further details have been released.

