Mostly sunny and breezy Sunday as the warming trend begins

Sunday daytime highs to reach the upper 80s in some areas of the U.P. plus southwest wind gusts over 25 mph.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High pressure builds over the Great Lakes region Sunday, maintaining mostly clear skies over Upper Michigan but also inducing a strong southerly wind component that brings in warmer air to the region.

The strengthening ridge of high pressure leads to the jet stream migrating northward into Central Canada, resulting in above seasonal temperatures and mostly clear skies to persist over the U.P. throughout much of the work week.

The high pressure ridge eventually breaks down towards the end of next week as a low pressure system arrives from the Northern Plains, leading to increased humidity in the Upper Peninsula and rain chances to come.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm and breezy with southwest winds 10-15 mph gusting over 25; NWS-issued Moderate Swim Risk in effect for Lake Michigan beaches

>Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s (cooler near Lake Michigan, warmer in the Northern U.P.)

Monday: Mostly sunny, continued warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday and Wednesday: Mostly sunny with southerly winds 10-15 mph

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 80

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mild

>Highs: 70s

