Michigan Tech’s Laura De Marchi named GLIAC Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Laura De Marchi from the Michigan Tech volleyball team has been named the 2021 GLIAC Women’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league office announced on Friday (Aug. 13).

De Marchi holds a 3.83 grade-point average in biomedical engineering while also pursuing a degree in electrical engineering with her extra year of eligibility. She was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America first team and earned her second straight GLIAC Commissioner’s Award this spring. DeMarchi was also named the 2021 GLIAC Volleyball Player of the Year, the GLIAC Setter of the Year for the fourth straight season, and to the All-GLIAC First Team for the fourth year in a row. She led NCAA Division II setters with 12.72 assists per set. She is a two-time AVCA All-American Honorable Mention and will serve as team captain for the third straight season in the fall of 2021.

“It’s somewhat difficult to put into perspective just how much Laura has accomplished during her time here at Tech,” Volleyball Coach Matt Jennings said. “The sheer number of ways she’s been honored for her talents and hard work really speaks for itself. She prides herself on her work and is a very disciplined and driven young woman. No doubt, Laura will go down as one of the best athletes we’ve had here at Michigan Tech.”

De Marchi, a native of Milan, Italy, set the school record for career assists on April 2 and currently has 4,313 assists. Additionally, she holds the school records for career assists per set (11.8) and season assists per set (12.72). De Marchi also reached 1,000 career digs in 2021. She ranks second amongst active NCAA Division II setters and third amongst all NCAA setters in career assists per set. She had 11 double-doubles and hit the 50-assist mark eight times in 2021 with a season-high 65 assists on March 27.

De Marchi and the Huskies captured a GLIAC Regular Season Title for the second time in program history in 2021 and were ranked in the top 25 for the majority of the spring season. They appeared in the GLIAC Tournament Championship for the third time in the last four seasons where De Marchi was named to the all-tournament team. De Marchi has led her team to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (2017, 2018, 2019) and was named AVCA National Player of the Week in October of 2018.

“When you watch Laura play, what becomes so clear is just how often she puts her teammates in a position to succeed or her team in a position to win,” added Jennings. “Her on-court leadership and court awareness is absolutely next level. She’s a true student of the game, and given how smart she is and what we know about her academic abilities, that’s a very good thing for her and our team. She has really focused on working with our younger players on the team and investing in their growth as student-athletes.

“What you might not know about Laura unless you meet her is how thoughtful and humble of a person she is. She’d be the first to tell you that it’s her teammates that have helped her and us get where we are. She’s got a fire to her game that is infectious and that at times, keeps us marching. At the same time, she is such an interesting person to sit down and talk to. I just want her to know how proud I am of her and how grateful I am that she chose Michigan Tech and for everything she has done for our program.”

De Marchi is the third Michigan Tech student-athlete to earn the award since it was first presented in 2007-08. Basketball players Katie Wysocky (2009-10) and Austin Armga (2013-14) were also named the GLIAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

