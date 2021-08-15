Advertisement

Marquette County Fair returns in its 32nd year, draws over 10,000 visitors

The Marquette County Fair returned Aug. 12-14 in Sands Township after last summer’s cancellation, welcoming thousands of attendees.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette County Fair wrapped up its 32nd year Saturday, welcoming thousands of visitors during the three day event from Aug. 12 to 14.

The county fair board said overall attendance exceeded 10,000 -- as anticipated for this year.

“We’ve had record attendance all three days. I don’t what the attendance is today (Saturday), but I am sure it’s going to be a record,” said Marquette County Fair President Walt Maki.

From live music, magic shows, equine events, exposition building, kart-racing to carnival rides, there was something to enjoy for all ages.

A popular draw in the expo center was a LEGO city on display -- created by Lower Michigan resident Justin Pankey.

“(All ages from) teenagers and adults. We have this little seek-and-find feature here where there’s special characters in there -- from Star Wars to SpongeBob -- hidden around there for people to look at. And I have adults that won’t leave until they’ve found everything... I planned on coming out here last year. Obviously it didn’t work out (as the event was cancelled during the pandemic). Very happy to be here this year and it does look like it’s a great fair with a lot of people coming to take a look. It’s really enjoyable to share this with folks,” said Pankey.

“We want to thank all the board members, all the volunteers. This doesn’t happen without a lot of volunteers. They’ve all turned out and we’ve had great weather and everybody’s had a good time,” said Maki.

The county fair president also noted success in this year’s livestock junior auction -- with animals selling at high prices.

Maki also gave special mention to Family Fun Tyme Amusements for hosting Friday’s ‘quiet carnival’ for those with sensory issues.

