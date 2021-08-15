Buzz the Gut Show and Shine returns

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of cars were on display Saturday afternoon for the 19th annual Buzz the Gut Show and Shine in Marquette County.

This year’s car show was held at the Cliffs Shaft Museum in Ishpeming.

All money raised from Saturday’s event is going back to the VFW.

Last year’s event was cancelled because of the pandemic, and organizers are just happy to see the show return this year with a huge turnout.

“Basically, it’s to look at all the cars, and we have them from very old to brand new ones. It’s just a menagerie of cars so it’s always a good time out,” said Buzz the Gut President Scott Berry.

This year’s show ended with a car parade through Ishpeming and Negaunee.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.