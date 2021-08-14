Advertisement

Negaunee Lions Club hosts spaghetti dinner to fuel Ore to Shore racers

A record of 2,550 bikers have signed up for this year’s event.
An Ore to Shore participant gets a plate of spaghetti from a Negaunee Lions Club member.
An Ore to Shore participant gets a plate of spaghetti from a Negaunee Lions Club member.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons and Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday evening, racers geared up for the 22nd annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic.

The Negaunee Lions Club hosted a spaghetti feed at Lakeview Arena to help bikers fuel up for the races on Saturday.

A record number of 2,550 participants have signed up for this year’s event. 70% of participants are from outside of Marquette.

Bikers say Ore to Shore provides an active, outdoor experience unlike any other.

“There are so many things you can accomplish within the race, different races to do, people to run into or meet,” said participant Louis Hineman of Marquette. “And it’s kind of cool that it’s not just one of those roundabout races, it’s point-to-point, so you explore some stuff you otherwise wouldn’t get.”

The first Ore to Shore race begins Saturday at 8:00 a.m. in Marquette. For full race information, visit oretoshore.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

water
Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal
A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
Jacob Russell Mckerchie
Sault Ste. Marie man arrested on murder charge
U.S. Census Bureau map for 2020 data and population change.
Upper Michigan population declines over last decade
Words cannot describe this heart-warming moment where a man was rescued after being stranded in...
Tourists rescue lost swimmer in Copper Harbor

Latest News

New tackle shop opens in Marquette County
New tackle shop opens in Marquette County
New tackle shop opens in Marquette County
New tackle shop opens in Marquette County
Iron County thrift store celebrates grand opening
Iron County thrift store celebrates grand opening
Superior Bank continues park upkeep in Houghton
Superior Bank continues park upkeep in Houghton