Negaunee Lions Club hosts spaghetti dinner to fuel Ore to Shore racers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday evening, racers geared up for the 22nd annual Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic.

The Negaunee Lions Club hosted a spaghetti feed at Lakeview Arena to help bikers fuel up for the races on Saturday.

A record number of 2,550 participants have signed up for this year’s event. 70% of participants are from outside of Marquette.

Bikers say Ore to Shore provides an active, outdoor experience unlike any other.

“There are so many things you can accomplish within the race, different races to do, people to run into or meet,” said participant Louis Hineman of Marquette. “And it’s kind of cool that it’s not just one of those roundabout races, it’s point-to-point, so you explore some stuff you otherwise wouldn’t get.”

The first Ore to Shore race begins Saturday at 8:00 a.m. in Marquette. For full race information, visit oretoshore.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.