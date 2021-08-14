Moosewood Nature Center holds first ever ‘Dino Dig’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 16-foot- dinosaur is now on display at the Moosewood Nature Center in Marquette. The dinosaur was uncovered at the first ever ‘Dino Dig’ on Presque Isle Saturday afternoon.

Children gathered to dig up and assemble 42 bones of a mix between a Velociraptor and Utahraptor.

The dinosaur was built by Erik Johnson, a member on the Moosewood Nature Center’s board.

Johnson says the idea for the dig came after many children asked for dinosaurs when visiting the center.

“If they’re interested in paleontology, we’re gonna give them the basics, so when they do go off to college, they have some kind of motivation and excitement to do it,” says Johnson. “They can look back and say ‘hey I dug this up, now I get to dig something real’. It’s a thrill.”

In the future, Johnson says he wants to build a baby Megalodon for kids to dig up.

More digs are scheduled for the coming months, to sign your kid up, visit the Moosewood Nature Center website.

