Lions drop preseason opener to Bills

Goff has good moments for Detroit
Line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Buffalo Bills...
Line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions , Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Jake Fromm threw a 42-yard, fourth-down pass to rookie Marquez Stevenson to set up Tyler Bass’ 44-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the Buffalo Bills’ 16-15 victory over the Detroit Lions on Friday night. Fromm, Buffalo’s fifth-round pick in 2020, spent all of last year as the team’s COVID-19 emergency quarterback. He was forced into self-isolation and had to work out mostly on his own all season. Davis Webb threw a 6-yard, tiebreaking touchdown pass to Devin Singletary late in the second quarter. Webb is vying with Fromm to be Buffalo’s third-string quarterback. Both players had an extended opportunity to play with Josh Allen sitting out the preseason opener and Mitchell Trubisky playing for just two possessions.

