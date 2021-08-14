Families gather in Iron Mountain for Italian Fest

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Families came together outside the Dickinson County Public Library for the 16th annual Italian Fest, celebrating Iron Mountain’s strong Italian heritage.

Multiple vendors were present, serving spaghetti and meatballs, cheese ravioli, and of course, cannolis. Wine tasting, kids games and live music were also on hand.

The Downtown Development Authority’s event coordinator, Karen Larsen, was more than thrilled with Saturday’s turnout.

“I’ve been in this position since April, and I’ve been doing nothing but planning this event,” Larsen said. “To see it finally come together just makes my heart so warm.”

All of the proceeds collected are going towards the DDA for future events and grants for Iron Mountain businesses.

