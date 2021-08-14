Advertisement

Families gather in Iron Mountain for Italian Fest

Italian food, live music, and kids games on site as people celebrate the city’s strong Italian heritage
People gather to celebrate the city's strong Italian heritage
People gather to celebrate the city's strong Italian heritage(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Families came together outside the Dickinson County Public Library for the 16th annual Italian Fest, celebrating Iron Mountain’s strong Italian heritage.

Multiple vendors were present, serving spaghetti and meatballs, cheese ravioli, and of course, cannolis. Wine tasting, kids games and live music were also on hand.

The Downtown Development Authority’s event coordinator, Karen Larsen, was more than thrilled with Saturday’s turnout.

“I’ve been in this position since April, and I’ve been doing nothing but planning this event,” Larsen said. “To see it finally come together just makes my heart so warm.”

All of the proceeds collected are going towards the DDA for future events and grants for Iron Mountain businesses.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western U.P. Health Department logo.
4 of 5 WUPHD counties now classified as ‘substantial’ or ‘high transmission’ for COVID-19
Jacob Russell Mckerchie
Sault Ste. Marie man arrested on murder charge
Words cannot describe this heart-warming moment where a man was rescued after being stranded in...
Tourists rescue lost swimmer in Copper Harbor
The stolen truck (Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
UPDATE: Marquette County Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen pick-up truck, still looking for information on theft
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

People get some education about medical cannabis
Businesses come together in Menominee for first ‘Erase The Stigma’ event
Moosewood Nature Center Dino Dig
Moosewood Nature Center holds first ever ‘Dino Dig’
An Ore to Shore participant gets a plate of spaghetti from a Negaunee Lions Club member.
Negaunee Lions Club hosts spaghetti dinner to fuel Ore to Shore racers
New tackle shop opens in Marquette County
New tackle shop opens in Marquette County