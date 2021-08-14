Advertisement

Clement hit first two homers as Indians defeat Detroit

Cabrera stays at 499 home runs
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera walks to the dugout after striking out against...
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera walks to the dugout after striking out against Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Cleveland rookie Ernie Clement hit the first two homers of his career while Miguel Cabrera stayed one drive short of No. 500 as the Indians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-4. Cabrera went 0 for 4, leaving him at 499 career home runs and disappointing a crowd of 22,107. Most fans were crammed into the outfield seats at Comerica Park where the milestone drive might land. Cabrera homered Wednesday night at Baltimore and sat out Thursday against the Orioles. The Tigers then returned to Detroit to open a six-game homestand. Yu Chang homered and tripled for the Indians, who improved to 11-5 against Detroit this season. Zach Plesac allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings.

