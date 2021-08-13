Volunteers at Lakeview Arena stuff bags for Ore to Shore racers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers got together at Lakeview Arena to stuff bags for the upcoming Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic.

Nearly two dozen people, including a few from Start the Cycle, organized bags full of items for each participating racer. Items include a racing bib, a t-shirt, and information regarding businesses within the community.

About 70% of this year’s racers are expected to come from out of town. Ore to Shore’s Race Coordinator, Nikki Dewald Swenson, says the event may also hit a milestone.

“This year, we are expecting over 2,500 racers,” she said. “I’ve said it before, and we have not hit it. But, we will hit that mark this year. The most racers in history of the 22 years.”

Volunteers are needed on Friday to help with registration.

The 22nd annual Ore to Shore races are on Saturday, August 14ht, with the 10-mile at 8:00 a.m., the 28-mile at 9:00 a.m., and the 48-mile at 10:00 a.m.

