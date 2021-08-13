U.P. City Fest to make last stop of the year in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Final preparations are being made at Marquette Township’s Westwood Mall for the second annual U.P. City Fest.

Happening Saturday, the event filled with family fun will have kids games, the Stunt Dudes BMX team and musical performances, including one from singer Jeremy Camp. On Friday, around two dozen people helped set up the stage.

This is the first time ever the U.P. City Fest is making a stop in the Marquette area. This year’s event also made stops in Sault Ste. Marie, Kingsford, Escanaba, Calumet and Ironwood.

After a long year and a half, organizers say the event is all about spreading hope.

“Last year, there was a lot of people that we had spoke to who were depressed and suffering from a lot of depression in general,” said Festival Director Jill Seppala. “Our event offers messages of hope to people, and that’s what I hope will happen this year, too.”

“Have you ever seen anybody do a backflip on a motorcycle? They go 35 feet in the air,” said U.P. City Fest’s founder, Matthew Songer. “They’re as high as the light poles. BMX Stunt Dudes will do flips on bicycles, they’ll do backflips and all kinds of things in the air.”

Admission is free and half of the proceeds collected throughout the event will go to Superior Housing Solutions.

U.P. City Fest is from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the front parking lot of the Westwood Mall.

