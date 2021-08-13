Tourists rescue lost swimmer in Copper Harbor

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Chris Cooper of Kentwood Michigan loves to come to the Keweenaw Peninsula with his friends and family. They like to rockhound, and take in all of what Copper Harbor has to offer.

In a Facebook post, however, Cooper says he knew something was wrong this time.

After getting up early Monday morning a member of Cooper’s group came yelling to the campsite saying someone was in the water needed help. Cooper quickly grabbed his kayak and launched into Superior’s chilly water to help. As he neared in on the stranded survivor, he asked the man if there were any others or is the man’s boat had capsized.

The man said no to both questions, but what he said next shocked Cooper.

The man had been on Lake Superior for five days.

He says it all started last Wednesday, August 4th. He went swimming near the Hebard Park area, west of Copper Harbor. That’s when he was cast away from shore by strong currents.

Over the next few days, he floated all the way to Gull Island at the tip of the Keweenaw. That distance is roughly 17.5 miles along the coast.

He ended up at the lighthouse where he took shelter for a day. He was able to break the lock, getting inside for shelter. There, he found an emergency meal pack and a logbook where he wrote down his story and apologized for breaking the lock.

After spending a day at the lighthouse, hollering for help with no prevail, the waves died down. The man knew then he must try to swim to shore.

And that’s when Cooper’s party came across the man. They helped him to show, where help was able to come and take him to the hospital.

The man is still in the hospital and says he’s feeling much better now but still in a lot of pain from his very long journey.

Cooper and his party thank area emergency responders for their incredible efforts.

