Advertisement

Tigers slug three homers to sweep Orioles

Cabrera takes day off after hitting 499th home run Wednesday
Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes connects for a RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles in the...
Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes connects for a RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Md. (WLUC) - Renato Nunez homered in his return to Baltimore and the Detroit Tigers beat the Orioles 6-4 as Miguel Cabrera sat out while one homer shy of 500. Cabrera can now go for that milestone at home after the Tigers finished their road trip with a three-game sweep in Baltimore. Victor Reyes and Robbie Grossman also homered for Detroit. The Orioles have lost eight in a row. DJ Stewart homered twice for Baltimore. Cabrera hit homer No. 499 the previous night.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
water
Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal
Police Lights
15-year-old passenger recovering after car crash on M-26 in Portage Township
The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says in the Town of Stephenson, Wis., a man approached a...
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office warns of apparent insurance-related scam
Police lights graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
Schedule announced for NMU’s first women’s wrestling season
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Brewers blast slumping Cubs
(File)
High School Hockey could be coming to Manistique
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles to fans after hitting his 499th career home run during...
Cabrera slams home run #499 as Tigers slide past Orioles