Sunny, milder weather breezes in for this weekend

A dip in the jet streams brings cooler, drier air to the Upper Peninsula Friday plus a strong west-northwesterly surface wind component -- speeds from 10 to 15 miles per hour gusting over 20. The National Weather Service has issued a moderate to high swim risk for the beaches of Marquette and Alger counties today -- take caution and keep away from piers and break walls.

Winds eventually calm into the weekend as high pressure builds in the U.P. and much of the Western Great Lakes region. Temperatures gradually warm above seasonal by Sunday -- mostly sunny days and clear nights are expected throughout this weekend.

A ridge of high pressure maintains warm and mostly sunny conditions in the U.P. next week, then finally breaking down Thursday in the midst of an approaching low pressure system from the Northern Prairies. Increasing clouds and a chance of rain expected late next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler and breezy with NW winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s-70s (warmer south)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 80s

Monday to Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain showers west

>Highs: 80

