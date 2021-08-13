Advertisement

Sunny, milder weather breezes in for this weekend

Drier, breezy and cool Friday then gradually warming above the seasonal average into Sunday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A dip in the jet streams brings cooler, drier air to the Upper Peninsula Friday plus a strong west-northwesterly surface wind component -- speeds from 10 to 15 miles per hour gusting over 20. The National Weather Service has issued a moderate to high swim risk for the beaches of Marquette and Alger counties today -- take caution and keep away from piers and break walls.

Winds eventually calm into the weekend as high pressure builds in the U.P. and much of the Western Great Lakes region. Temperatures gradually warm above seasonal by Sunday -- mostly sunny days and clear nights are expected throughout this weekend.

A ridge of high pressure maintains warm and mostly sunny conditions in the U.P. next week, then finally breaking down Thursday in the midst of an approaching low pressure system from the Northern Prairies. Increasing clouds and a chance of rain expected late next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler and breezy with NW winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s-70s (warmer south)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 80s

Monday to Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80s

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain showers west

>Highs: 80

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
water
Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal
Police Lights
15-year-old passenger recovering after car crash on M-26 in Portage Township
The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says in the Town of Stephenson, Wis., a man approached a...
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office warns of apparent insurance-related scam
U.S. Census Bureau map for 2020 data and population change.
Upper Michigan population declines over last decade

Latest News

Weather On Demand
Plan on Cool Northwesterly Winds Friday
breezy
Breezy conditions develop
Weather On Demand
Much Drier Air Filters into Upper Michigan Thursday
storms
Another batch of storms today