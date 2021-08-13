State of Michigan employees, public required to wear masks at all state facilities, acting director says

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the Michigan Office of the State Employer announced that an updated state office policy for COVID-19 and workplaces will likely be released within the next week.

In the letter, Acting Director Cheryl Schmittdiel says though official policy language hasn’t been set yet, masks will be required for all state employees, contractors, and the public who enter state facilities.

The letter released Friday is below:

“As agencies continue to transition back to an office setting, the Office of the State Employer is reminding employees that the transition back to in-office work is fluid and adjustments will continue to be made based on the latest guidance from federal, state and local health care experts.

“Given the latest recommendations, the State will be implementing a mask policy for all state employees, contractors, and the public who enter state facilities. The normal exemptions will apply.

“We are reviewing policy language now which will be implemented at the agency level and likely released within the next week.

“Thank you for your ongoing commitment to your work, to the residents of our state, and to the effort to keep our workplace safe.

“Cheryl Schmittdiel, Acting Director, Office of the State Employer”

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

