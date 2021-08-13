Advertisement

Schedule announced for NMU’s first women’s wrestling season

Courtresy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The schedule for Northern Michigan University women’s wrestling’s inaugural season has been set, as the team released their 2021-22 slate Wednesday.

The season opens on the road as the Wildcats will take place in the Pointer Open, hosted by UW-Stevens Point, in Stevens Point, Wis. on Saturday, November 6 at 9 a.m.

NMU will remain on the road for their next two events as they travel to the Adrian College Women’s Open in Adrian, Mich. on Sunday, Nov. 14 followed by a trip to St. Charles, Mo. for the Lindenwood Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The Wildcats host their first home event, the Wildcat Open, on Saturday, December 24 at 1 p.m. The open will take place in Vandament Arena and will feature a total of five teams taking to the mats.

The following three competitions for NMU are on the road. The Warrior Women’s Open (Dec. 11), the Lakeland University Dual (Jan. 5), and the UW-Stevens Point/NCC Dual (Jan. 24) highlight the trip.

A return to Marquette signals the end of the regular-season for the team. The Wildcats will host Lakeland University on Saturday, February 5 in the final event before the postseason.

The NCWWC Northwest Regional Qualifier is set to get underway on Feb. 20.

The NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships will take place over two days on March 4-5.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
water
Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal
Police Lights
15-year-old passenger recovering after car crash on M-26 in Portage Township
The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says in the Town of Stephenson, Wis., a man approached a...
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office warns of apparent insurance-related scam
Police lights graphic.
Sault Ste. Marie Police investigating Tuesday evening homicide

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes connects for a RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles in the...
Tigers slug three homers to sweep Orioles
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina hits a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Brewers blast slumping Cubs
(File)
High School Hockey could be coming to Manistique
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles to fans after hitting his 499th career home run during...
Cabrera slams home run #499 as Tigers slide past Orioles