Schedule announced for NMU’s first women’s wrestling season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The schedule for Northern Michigan University women’s wrestling’s inaugural season has been set, as the team released their 2021-22 slate Wednesday.

The season opens on the road as the Wildcats will take place in the Pointer Open, hosted by UW-Stevens Point, in Stevens Point, Wis. on Saturday, November 6 at 9 a.m.

NMU will remain on the road for their next two events as they travel to the Adrian College Women’s Open in Adrian, Mich. on Sunday, Nov. 14 followed by a trip to St. Charles, Mo. for the Lindenwood Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 21.

The Wildcats host their first home event, the Wildcat Open, on Saturday, December 24 at 1 p.m. The open will take place in Vandament Arena and will feature a total of five teams taking to the mats.

The following three competitions for NMU are on the road. The Warrior Women’s Open (Dec. 11), the Lakeland University Dual (Jan. 5), and the UW-Stevens Point/NCC Dual (Jan. 24) highlight the trip.

A return to Marquette signals the end of the regular-season for the team. The Wildcats will host Lakeland University on Saturday, February 5 in the final event before the postseason.

The NCWWC Northwest Regional Qualifier is set to get underway on Feb. 20.

The NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships will take place over two days on March 4-5.

