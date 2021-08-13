Advertisement

Sault Ste. Marie man arrested on murder charge

28-year-old Jacob Russel Mckerchie of Sault Ste. Marie was arraigned on Thursday on the charge of open murder.
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan man is in custody on a charge related to the killing of Hayley Smith in Chippewa County. The Sault Ste Marie Police Department reports that 28-year-old Jacob Russel Mckerchie of Sault Ste. Marie was arraigned on Thursday on the charge of open murder. He is being held without bond.

Mckerchie was arrested shortly after officers from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department found a woman dead in a home on Minneapolis Street. The woman was later identified as 27-year-old Hayley Anne Smith, also of Sault Ste. Marie. Mckerchie fled the scene on foot, but police caught him shortly after.

The only additional detail the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department released Thursday evening is that Smith suffered a severe laceration to her throat.

McKerchie’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 26 at 9:30 a.m.

If anyone has any information or tips about the incident being investigated, please contact Det/Sgt. Darrell Harp at 906-632-5752 or dharp@saultcity.com

