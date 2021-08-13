Rozsa Center promotes new app

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - “The Rozsa’s new app called Listen, is a location-aware app that we created during the pandemic,” said Mary Jennings, Rosza Center director.

When COVID restrictions were still preventing large gatherings indoors, the Rosza Center had to get creative in the way it thought about performing arts productions.

“We were thinking of ways to continue to engage our community with the arts, but in a way where we could be outside,” said Jennings. “Especially what we were anticipating after a long winter of being indoors. This summer app is getting people out into the beautiful Keweenaw.”

With Listen at Michigan Tech, people can visit the Quincy Mine grounds or the Houghton Waterfront Trail.

When they arrive, they just have to walk around with earphones in and the app open for a musical performance.

The best part is it changes sounds based on where you go in the areas and how fast you go.

“[It’s] experiencing music that is written and composed by local artists here,” said Jennings. “And developed and delivered in an innovative way.”

Locals composed the music, and west coast developers made the app. Which has made for a captivating product.

“This is hopefully just year one in the product,” said Jennings. “We have two additional trails that are already in the works for next summer.”

You can download the app on your phone too if you have iPhone or Android.

