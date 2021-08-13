Advertisement

Police: FedEx driver shot and killed while in delivery vehicle

Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson,...
Robert Williams, a FedEx driver and father of seven, was killed by gunfire in Jackson, Mississippi while in his delivery truck Wednesday.(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a FedEx driver who was sitting in his truck.

WLBT reports police in Jackson, Mississippi responded to the shooting Wednesday night and found Robert Williams suffering gunshot wounds in the delivery vehicle.

Williams was later pronounced dead. Another man in the truck was shot in the arm.

Police have yet to announce any information on possible motives or suspects in the shooting investigation.

A friend of Williams established an online fundraiser for the driver to help his family with expenses.

The organizer said he leaves behind seven children and a wife.

The fundraiser has garnered more than $30,000 in donations as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
water
Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal
Police Lights
15-year-old passenger recovering after car crash on M-26 in Portage Township
The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says in the Town of Stephenson, Wis., a man approached a...
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office warns of apparent insurance-related scam
U.S. Census Bureau map for 2020 data and population change.
Upper Michigan population declines over last decade

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Cast members of Kiss Me Kate rehearse for their opening night on August 20th.
Kiss Me Kate kicks off MATI 2021 theatre season
"You cannot just say 'I have the right to do XYZ,' when you affect other people, that is when...
Arnold Shwarzenegger on COVID: Screw your freedom
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden made ‘Obamacare’ cheaper, now sign-up deadline is here