NMU renovation of Jacobetti Complex moving forward

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University says its renovation project for the Jacobetti Complex is back on. Back in April last year, NMU announced the project was on hold because of funding concerns caused by the pandemic.

Now, with funding secured the $28.6 million project is moving forward. NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall says the new building will be a better fit for the programs housed there.

“The new building will really meet their needs with updated equipment, updated space, it’s a great need in our community so we are happy to provide these programs and a new facility will really make it shine and hopefully attract more student’s to the programs,” Hall said.

NMU will seek bids for the Career and Engineering Technology Facility after the winter semester. Construction would start in May of 2022 and would be completed by the fall of 2023.

