New thrift store opens in Iron County

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Redo Thrift is the newest business to open in Iron River. For owner Daisy Lysne, it’s the realization of a dream.

“This project has been up and coming for years. I’ve been collecting things and making things. We got the location the beginning of July, and I had a soft opening during the rodeo, and we’ve been open here and there since then, and today’s the big day!” said Daisy Lysne, Redo Thrift Owner.

Located right on Genesee street, Redo Thrift is at the heart of town. To ensure the quality of product, Lysne hand selects all items. Part of the fun is the pricing.

“So everything of its style is the same price,” Lysne said. “All of our pants are ten dollars, no matter if they are a name brand, men’s or women’s.”

The store represents a longtime passion of Lysne’s. It’s become a family project with the help of her two daughters, mother, and roommate. Lysne says Redo Thrift fills a huge community need left after COVID-19.

“Once some of the other businesses have been closed down, there is no place to shop. People need clothes, people need shoes, people need things and there hasn’t been a place,” Lysne said. “It’s something that the town really needed.”

This store isn’t the end of the story, it’s the beginning of what she hopes will be a bigger project.

“I also want to grow. I would like a bigger location eventually,” Lysne said. “This is pretty small for what I had in mind, but you got to start somewhere. So, this is where I am at now, and I just hope to get bigger from here and provide more to the community.”

Redo Thrift is already seeing foot traffic from across town. You can visit the store from noon until 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Saturday.

