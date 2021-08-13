New bait and tackle shop opens in Harvey

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A new bait and tackle shop is now open in Harvey.

Jonny’s Outdoors sells equipment for all kinds of fishing, including big water and river fishing. The shop gets all its products from U.P. vendors in Marquette, Perkins, Gwinn, and Houghton.

Jonathan Peek owns the store with his wife. He says his wide variety of tackle will suit any fisherman’s needs.

“[A] place to get what you need for what we’re doing around here,” says Peek. “Like the big water stuff and catching lake trout. And when they come into the rivers to have stuff for catching salmon and steelhead. Basically, whatever we can get.”

Ice fishing live bait and tackle will be available during the winter months.

The shop is located across from the Welcome Center in Harvey on US-41. It’s open Monday-Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

