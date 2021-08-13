Advertisement

Michigan Works! holds application drive in Marquette

The drive provided a generic application to fill out with a list of jobs from 62 local businesses.
Michigan Works! application drive
Michigan Works! application drive(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Works! is helping Upper Michigan get back to work.

A job application drive was held Friday at the Marquette Commons from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The drive provided a generic application to fill out with a list of jobs from 62 local businesses.

Applicants chose which jobs they wanted to apply for, and Michigan Works! will email the completed application to those businesses.

Michigan Works! Business Services Specialist Amy Kraatz says the drive is beneficial for both employers and job-seekers.

“This is going to help people who are looking for jobs, and even somebody who wants to change careers right now, to be able to apply for any job that they’re interested in. Because right now, businesses are in dire need of employees,” says Kraatz.

35 people filled out an application at Friday’s drive. Another 8 applications were given to fill out at home.

The next application drive is planned in Manistique on August 18th.

