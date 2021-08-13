Advertisement

Mia’s Wings 5K Run/Walk going on this weekend

Shirts for the 2nd annual Run/Walk
Shirts for the 2nd annual Run/Walk(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Mia’s Wings Annual 5K Run/Walk is going on virtually. The event is a fundraiser for the non-profit ‘Mia’s Wings’ which works to provide emotional support and guidance for families grieving infant and pregnancy loss.

The 5K is virtual again this year so participants run or walk when and where they want to and then upload their photos to the group’s Facebook page.

“We’re here to help support the hospitals and the families, and the people that have gone through it and the biggest message is it’s such a lonely feeling and we’ve been through it and we know people that have and the biggest message we try to send out is you’re not alone,” said Jake Skewis, from Mia’s Wings.

The event is on now through Monday August 16. This is the second year for the 5K.

