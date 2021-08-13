Advertisement

Marquette Symphony Orchestra celebrating 25 years

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, August 14 you can ‘Celebrate with your Symphony’ at the Presque Isle Park Band Shell. It’s to kick off the MSO’s 25th anniversary season. The event is at 7:30 p.m. It will be free to all because of a sponsorship from Eagle Mine. No tickets are necessary.

The show will be under instruction from principal conductor Octavio Mas-Arocas, and will feature Olivia Simerman, the winner of the MSO’s Sing with the Symphony! contest in February 2020. For more information on the event click here.

