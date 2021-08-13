Advertisement

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office looking for information on stolen pick-up truck

The stolen truck (Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
The stolen truck (Marquette County Sheriff's Office)(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor and Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a stolen vehicle. Sheriffs say the pick-up truck was taken from the parking lot behind Household Appliances in Marquette Township during the early morning of August 8, 2021.

The 2012 Chevrolet Silverado is gray and has white ‘Household Appliances’ decals on the driver and passenger side doors. The passenger side’s rear fender is damaged. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 906-225-8441.

