Advertisement

Kiss Me Kate kicks off MATI 2021 theatre season

Opening night is August 20th at 7 pm at the Masonic Center in Marquette
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s another opening of another show next Friday at the Masonic Center in Marquette.

“Kiss Me Kate” kicks off the Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation company’s 2021 season.

The show will run Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and on Sunday at 2 pm, both next weekend, August 20-22, and the following, August 27-29.

The show’s crew says “Kiss Me Kate” involves some Shakespeare, romance, and plenty of comedic moments.

“Even now for how many rehearsals I’ve sat in, when I watched the tech rehearsals and I’m sure when I watch the dress rehearsal next week, you don’t think you’re gonna laugh again. But I just laugh every time I watch it.” says Sarah Balding, the producer of Kiss Me Kate.

Ticket’s can be purchased at Forsberg’s A New Leaf on Front St. or at matimqt.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who went swimming at Hebard Park was carried 15 miles in the Lake Superior current, to...
Man rescued after spending 4 days on Lake Superior along Keweenaw Peninsula
water
Hancock Police investigating body found along shore of Portage Canal
Police Lights
15-year-old passenger recovering after car crash on M-26 in Portage Township
The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says in the Town of Stephenson, Wis., a man approached a...
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office warns of apparent insurance-related scam
U.S. Census Bureau map for 2020 data and population change.
Upper Michigan population declines over last decade

Latest News

The stolen truck (Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office looking for information on stolen pick-up truck
MSO preparing for the event
MSO celebrating 25 years
MSO preparing for its celebration
Marquette Symphony Orchestra celebrating 25 years
U.P. Honor Flight cancels September 29 flight
U.P. Honor Flight cancels September 29 flight