Kiss Me Kate kicks off MATI 2021 theatre season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s another opening of another show next Friday at the Masonic Center in Marquette.

“Kiss Me Kate” kicks off the Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation company’s 2021 season.

The show will run Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and on Sunday at 2 pm, both next weekend, August 20-22, and the following, August 27-29.

The show’s crew says “Kiss Me Kate” involves some Shakespeare, romance, and plenty of comedic moments.

“Even now for how many rehearsals I’ve sat in, when I watched the tech rehearsals and I’m sure when I watch the dress rehearsal next week, you don’t think you’re gonna laugh again. But I just laugh every time I watch it.” says Sarah Balding, the producer of Kiss Me Kate.

Ticket’s can be purchased at Forsberg’s A New Leaf on Front St. or at matimqt.org.

